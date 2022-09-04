Menu

Traffic

Oshawa crash leaves motorbike rider with life-threatening injuries

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 4, 2022 10:15 am
A Durham Police vehicle on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. View image in full screen
A Durham Police vehicle on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Police are investigating after a car and motorbike collided in Oshawa on Friday evening.

Durham Regional Police said they were called to the area of Park Road South and Fenlon Crescent at around 8:04 p.m. on Friday.

A Yamaha motorcycle was travelling northbound when it struck the rear of a sedan, according to police.

Read more: Man struck in driveway, pinned between 2 cars in Whitby, Ont., police say

The motorbike rider — a 29-year-old man — was ejected and taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre in life-threatening condition, police said. His condition has been downgraded to serious but stable.

Police said the driver of the sedan was not injured.

Durham police are now calling on anyone with information to contact them or to send information anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

