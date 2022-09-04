Tragic end to search for missing girl in Binbrook Conservation Area

The search for a missing three-year-old girl in the Binbrook Conservation Area south of Hamilton has ended in tragedy.
In a tweet just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Hamilton police said Zarah Ousmane had been located and was transported to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
“Our hearts go out to her family on their tragic loss,” police said.
About two hours earlier, police had asked for the public’s help in locating Ousmane and posted a photo of the girl with her description.
Read more: Police seek suspect that ‘shot at’ two men in Hamilton’s city centre
Investigators have not said where the little girl was found, nor have they released the cause of death.
Police remain at the conservation area as the investigation continues.
Comments