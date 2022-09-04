Tragic end to search for missing girl in Binbrook Conservation Area

Send this page to someone via email

The search for a missing three-year-old girl in the Binbrook Conservation Area south of Hamilton has ended in tragedy.

In a tweet just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Hamilton police said Zarah Ousmane had been located and was transported to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“Our hearts go out to her family on their tragic loss,” police said.

Sadly, 3-year-old Zarah Ousmane has been located. She was transported to hospital and pronounced deceased. Our hearts go out to her family on their tragic loss. Hamilton Police will remain in the area as we continue to investigate her death. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 4, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

About two hours earlier, police had asked for the public’s help in locating Ousmane and posted a photo of the girl with her description.

Investigators have not said where the little girl was found, nor have they released the cause of death.

Police remain at the conservation area as the investigation continues.

View image in full screen Google Maps