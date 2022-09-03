Man dies from collision in modified racing vehicle: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man in his 30s has died following a collision in what police described as a “heavily modified” racing vehicle on Friday evening.

The Calgary Police Service said the incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 at the 2800 block of 58 Avenue S.E.

It’s believed the driver was travelling west on 58 Ave. and approaching the east entrance for the plaza in the 2800 block when he lost control, mounted the curb and struck two large boulders, according to a CPS news release on Saturday morning.

Police said the impact of the vehicle hitting the boulders caused the car to roll onto its roof.

The driver was assessed by EMS and pronounced dead on the scene. Alcohol and speed are considered to be factors in the collision, police said.

“The vehicle was a 1984 Mercury Capri and was not road worthy as it appears to have been modified for racing,” police said in a news release. “It contained only one seat for the driver, which did not have a seatbelt. The interior was stripped, the glass was removed and a roll cage was installed.”

The CPS traffic section is investigating the collision and is asking anyone who may have information on the incident to call police at at 403-266-1234, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

CPS is also reminding Calgarians that street racing is prohibited, and anyone who sees dangerous driving should call the police.