Saskatchewan residents urged to prune elm trees this fall as ban ends

Send this page to someone via email

As summer draws to a close, the province is reminding residents of the dangers of Dutch Elm Disease (DED), as the annual ban on pruning elm trees has come to an end in Saskatchewan as of Aug. 31.

Each year, provincial regulations prohibit pruning elm trees from April 1 to August 31 to reduce the risk of spreading DED. The elm bark beetles that spread the disease are most active during this period, and fresh cut from pruning can attract insects to healthy elm trees.

Now homeowners across Saskatchewan are encouraged to prune their elm trees throughout the fall.

“Regular pruning is a great practice to keep trees healthy and less vulnerable to all types of diseases,” the province said in a news release. “Outside the ban period, removing the dead branches on elm trees makes trees less attractive to elm bark beetles and reduces the risk of DED.”

Story continues below advertisement

It is recommended to begin the pruning process early, while it is easy to cut dead from live branches.

“The early fall weather offers an ideal setting for tree maintenance; with leaves still on the trees, homeowners have an easier time seeing and removing dead or unhealthy branches,” they said.

However, pruning trees incorrectly can be very detrimental to the tree.

Read more: Black bear sightings could be on the rise as fall looms in Saskatchewan

“Bad pruning practices or pruning incorrectly can injure trees and add stress, making them more vulnerable to DED. It’s important to prune properly, whether you hire someone or do it yourself.”

In Saskatchewan, it is illegal to transport or store elm firewood, as the wood can carry the elm bark beetles, and transported wood is one of the main ways the disease spreads. Residents can either burn or bury the wood in a location approved by your local municipality.

For more information, or if you suspect an elm tree may have DED, call the Ministry of Environment’s general inquiry line at 1-800-567-4224.

1:15 Saskatoon Forestry Farm & Zoo welcomes butterfly house Saskatoon Forestry Farm & Zoo welcomes butterfly house