Canada

Labour Day 2022: What’s open and closed in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 4, 2022 6:00 am
The city skyline with the CN Tower is pictured in downtown Toronto, Ontario on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The city skyline with the CN Tower is pictured in downtown Toronto, Ontario on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Here’s a look at what will be open and what will be closed in the Toronto area on Labour Day:

What’s open:

  • The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • The Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Movie theatres.
  • The following Toronto beer stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m:
    • 452 Bathurst Street
    • 2153 St. Clair Avenue
    • 2625A Weston Road
    • 3130 Danforth Avenue
    • 2727 Eglinton Avenue East
    • 227 Gerrard Street East
  • GO transit will be on a Sunday schedule
  • TTC will be on Sunday service, but will begin at around 6 a.m.
  • Ripley’s Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Square One will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Rabba Fine Foods locations.
  • Royal Ontario Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
What’s closed:

  • LCBO stores will be closed.
  • Provincial and municipal government offices.
  • Toronto Public Library branches.
  • Some grocery stores.
  • No mail delivery.
  • Banks and some retail stores.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
