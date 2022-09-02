BC Wildfire Service reports new South Okanagan blaze

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Wildfire Service says it’s responding to a new wildfire in the South Okanagan.

The Blue Mountain wildfire is located around seven kilometres west of Penticton, B.C., and around 15 km north of the Keremeos Creek wildfire.

According to BC Wildfire, the fire is estimated at 10 hectares in size.

“It is exhibiting aggressive rank four behaviour with an organized flame front and candling with short-range spotting,” said BCWS.

“Crews and aerial resources are responding. Smoke in the area will be highly visible from this wildfire and from wildfires burning along the U.S. border.”

In related news, the BCWS says the Okanagan is currently experiencing strong winds and, because of that, the Keremeos Creek wildfire is experiencing growth on the southwest side.

The blaze — estimated at 7,042 hectares, though it’s deemed being held — is exhibiting rank two and three fire behaviour.

