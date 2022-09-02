Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we wanted to share:

‘An inspiration’: Daughter reflects on 50th anniversary of Rosemary Brown’s landmark election

Cleta Brown vividly remembers the “joyful” night her mother, Rosemary Brown, became the first Black woman elected to a provincial legislature in Canada.

“I remember delirium, just a lot of shouting and clapping and crying,” said Brown, standing in the Vancouver park named after her trailblazing mother. “Exuberance.”

New Democrat Rosemary Brown won in Vancouver-Burrard 50 years ago — a landmark moment for women and racialized people in Canadian politics. She was re-elected three times.

New pediatrician recruited to Peace Arch Hospital to ease maternity ward woes

The new doctor is expected to start work in the fall, supporting the “stabilization of pediatric and maternity services” at the White Rock hospital.

“I would like to thank the pediatric group for their support and continued dedication to caring for newborn babies in their communities,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a Wednesday news release.

Global BC cameraman shares his ‘miracle’ recovery after cardiac arrest while jogging

A Global BC camera operator is sharing his “miracle” recovery story after suffering a cardiac arrest in the spring and “technically” dying for about 30 minutes.

He normally runs along the seawall, he explained, but decided to go downtown that night for a “change of scenery.”

“It’s definitely a miracle that I’m here today,” Shim said Thursday, outside St. Paul’s Hospital, where more than two dozen staff cared for him over several weeks.

B.C. resident travels the world to paint the natural beauty of the wilderness

Canvas, paint, brushes and survival gear — it’s everything a wilderness landscape artist needs.

The Nanaimo resident has had some wild experiences travelling to far-off regions around the world.

“You’re kayaking, backpacking, off-roading, being on an ice-breaker,” he said, recalling some of his trips.

‘My heart was here’: Penticton, B.C. triathlete reflects on hometown Ironman win

Jeff Symonds has raced all over the world, picking up accolades and medals along the way. But competing at home during the Subaru Ironman Canada felt a bit different.