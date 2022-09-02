Menu

Health

Tentative deal reached for more than 60,000 B.C. health-care workers

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 11:20 am
Emergency dept. of the Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver. View image in full screen
A health-care worker is seen outside the emergency department of the Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver on March 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A “tentative” deal was reached late Thursday evening between nine unions representing 60,000 health-care workers and the provincial government.

Around 90 per cent of those workers are represented by the Hospital Employees’ Union.

HEU secretary-business manager Meena Brisard said the new three-year agreement provides for inflation-sensitive wage increases along with a number of measures to tackle staffing shortages and burnout.

Read more: Pressure mounts on B.C. government as public sector strike drags on

“Protecting our members’ earnings against rising costs has been a key priority for our bargaining committee,” Brisard said in a release. “This settlement provides for inflation-sensitive wage increases and other compensation improvements that will help keep skilled, experienced workers in health care, and attract new workers to careers in our hospitals and care homes.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve secured major new investments in training and education and a commitment to hire thousands of new workers. This will provide our members with career mobility, reduced workloads and more secure work which is key to addressing the staffing crisis we face today.”

Read more: B.C.’s biggest public-sector unions team up to push province for higher pay

Full details of the deal will be provided to union members in advance of ratification votes, which still must be scheduled.

This deal comes after 65 days of talks that began last February.

Click to play video: 'Patient waiting for days in Abbotsford Hospital ER' Patient waiting for days in Abbotsford Hospital ER
Patient waiting for days in Abbotsford Hospital ER
BC health BC BC government Health Care Workers Hospital Employees Union bc health care workers health care deal

