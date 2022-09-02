Menu

Crime

Suspected impaired driver crashes head-on into 3 police vehicles during chase: Saanich police

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 11:18 am
Saanich Police badge View image in full screen
Investigators say they arrested a man after a police chase Thursday afternoon. Francis Vachon / The Canadian Press

An alarming police chase happened in Saanich, B.C., Thursday afternoon, which resulted in police dogs and an emergency response team takedown.

Saanich police said around 3:45 p.m. officers saw a white Tesla being driven in a dangerous manner in the area of Cedar Hill Cross Road and Shelbourne Street.

Read more: Suspects arrested in Saanich dating app extortion, police seek other victims

The officers tried to stop the Tesla and a chase ensued.

“The driver failed to stop and continued driving in a dangerous manner, which included driving into on-coming traffic and failing to stop for red lights,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

“Due to concern for public safety and everyone on the road this afternoon, police continued to pursue in an attempt to stop the driver as soon as it was possible to do so.”

Read more: B.C. art fraud — Police seek owners of 4 paintings seized from accused dealer

The Tesla then crashed head-on into an Oak Bay police vehicle as well as two Saanich police vehicles on Gordon Head Road near Campus Crescent.

“The driver did not comply with police direction and the assistance of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team and the Integrated Canine Service was used to effectively and safely arrest the driver,” Anastasiades said.

Saanich police say while the investigation is still in its infancy, officials suspect the driver was impaired by drugs.

Police officers sustained minor injuries and the driver of the white Tesla was transported to hospital.

