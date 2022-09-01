New Brunswick opens first two-lane covered bridge in St. Martins

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the first provincially managed covered bridge built in more than 70 years, and it’s the only one with two-lanes.

A number of dignitaries attended the opening of the Vaughan Creek Covered Bridge Thursday afternoon.

The 32-meter structure provides improved passage from St. Martins, N.B., to the Fundy Trail Parkway, replacing the previous bridge built in 1935.

“They did keep the design of the old bridge – they tried. It’s hard to do when you’re going almost twice the size, but they did a good job on it. I’m really pleased with it,” said Ray Boucher, president of the Covered Bridges Conservation Association of New Brunswick.

Boucher admitted his distaste for the original designs for the bridge, stating the new build accurately preserves the piece of heritage.

“They’re claiming this one’s going to go for 75 years. I can assure you it will be here 200 years from today, and some of our covered bridges in New Brunswick are well over 100 years old,” Boucher added.

Construction of the bridge began last year, at a cost of about $6.7 million.

“This bridge was much needed, and to have this bridge in this form – to respect the heritage and the original Vaughan Creak Bridge – it’s just super exciting to see it,” remarked Bette Ann Chatterton, mayor of St. Martins.

The village expects the ease in traffic will lead to more travelers during tourism season.

Vandalism

Days before the bridge officially opened, residents were distraught to hear it had already been vandalized. Large works of graffiti that covered portions of the wall have since been removed.

“My daughter-in-law who walked through early with her dog sent me the pictures and was very upset,” Chatterton said.

“I was upset, I was angry, and then I decided, ‘you know what – they don’t deserve to have any recognition of what they’ve done.’”

Chatterton said that doesn’t mean the vandals shouldn’t be held responsible, encouraging anyone who might have useful information to contact RCMP.

Vandals struck at the Vaughan Creek Covered Bridge only days before its official opening. Submitted: Tabatha Lizotte Chatterton