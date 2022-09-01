Saskatchewan sets electricity record as heat waves roll through the province

Send this page to someone via email

SaskPower customers set a new summer record for electricity demand on Wednesday.

At 5:14 p.m., a record 3,597 megawatts (MW) of electricity were used as a heat wave came through Saskatchewan. The new mark is 46 MW higher than the previous record set on July 13.

Each summer, the record continues to break as more and more people battle the heat.

“Extreme heat drives up electricity consumption, and higher peaks are a sign of the growing demand for power in Saskatchewan,” said Kory Hayko, SaskPower vice-president of transmission and industrial services.

With temperatures above 30 C throughout the weekend, and into next week, SaskPower said it is possible another new summer record could be set within a matter of days.

Story continues below advertisement

“Demand will continue to grow in the coming years, and SaskPower is making significant investments in the grid to ensure that need is met with reliable and sustainable power.”

SaskPower said cooling homes in the summer represents a significant portion of a customer’s power bill and has a number of recommendations to help conserve electricity:

Consider investing in a programmable or smart thermostat to ensure your home is being cooled only when needed (for every degree that air conditioning is lowered for an eight-hour period, customers could save up to two per cent on power costs).

Close blinds and window coverings during the daytime to keep the heat out, and ensure all doors and windows are closed tightly.

Delay activities that produce heat and moisture, such as dishwashing or laundry, until later in the day or into the evening when temperatures are cooler.

For more energy saving tips, visit saskpower.com/efficiency.

While the summer record was broken Wednesday, the number still falls short of the all-time demand record, which was set on Dec. 30, 2021 with a demand of 3,910 MW.

2:58 First day of School for Saskatchewan families First day of School for Saskatchewan families