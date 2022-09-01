Labour Day 2022: What’s open and closed in Guelph, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Another summer in the COVID-19 pandemic is coming to an unofficial close with the Labour Day long weekend.

There are plenty of closures and service reductions in Guelph, Ont., on the holiday Monday.

Here is a quick rundown of some of them.

Food and drink

Most grocery stores in the city are closed for business. A couple of exceptions are Market Fresh downtown and Rowe Farms at 1027 Gordon St.

Restaurants are open with indoor and outdoor tables. People looking to dine out may wish to book a reservation ahead of time.

All LCBO locations are closed but The Beer Store locations at West Willow Mall on Silvercreek Parkway and the one on Woolwich Street are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The local breweries around town are open on Labour Day.

Shopping

Stone Road Mall is closed for the day and so are both Walmart locations.

Rexall locations on Eramosa Road and Woolwich Street, including their pharmacies, are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Shoppers Drug Mart locations are also open with the exception of the Stone Road Mall store.

Some small businesses and shops are open, but customers should call ahead to confirm hours.

Banks are closed for the day.

Public facilities and services

There is no mail delivery on Monday.

There is no waste collection on Labour Day. The collection will be pushed back one day for the rest of the week. The Waste Resource Innovation Centre is closed as well.

City buildings are closed as are recreation and community centres, and arenas. Guelph’s museums and libraries are closed as well.

The city’s outdoor splash pads and wading pools are open. The Lyon Pool is being used for its doggie dip event from 2-4 p.m.

Guelph Transit is running its on-demand holiday bus service in addition to the 99 mainline between 9:15 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.