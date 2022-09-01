Police charge second man tied to fatal May assault in Brantford, Ont. skateboard park

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Less than 48 hours after charging a Brantford, Ont., man with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal May assault along the Grand River, police have arrested a second man from the city for a similar offence.

Police say the latest arrest is also tied to the death of 49-year-old Peter Potruff who was located with head injuries near the Brant’s Crossing Riverfront Skateboard Park park on Icomm Drive around 6 p.m. on May 25.

He succumbed to his injuries almost a month later in hospital, according to homicide detectives.

Investigators say the incident was the result of an alleged property dispute among a group of individuals.

Jason Edelman, 36, of Brantford, is now facing a first-degree murder charge after his arrest this week.

Story continues below advertisement

Police allege he and Joseph Cunningham, 34, were at the forefront of the homicide.

Cunningham was arrested and charged with murder on Monday.

Detectives say the probe is ongoing and believe there are additional people who may have witnessed the incident or potentially have information related to the investigation.

Anyone with information can reach out to Brantford Police or Crime Stoppers of Brant County.