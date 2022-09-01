SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19 booster appointments open for Ontario children aged 5 to 11

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2022 6:05 am
Parents in Ontario will be able to book COVID-19 booster shots for their children aged five to 11 starting today.

The Ontario government says appointments can be booked through the province’s vaccine portal starting at 8 a.m.

Appointments can also be made through local public health units as well as some pharmacies and health-care providers.

Ontario’s top doctor announced Wednesday that the province would start rolling out boosters for kids five to 11 this week.

Earlier this month, Health Canada said it had approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine as a booster for children in that age group.

The agency said the third dose is to be administered at least six months after the second.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
