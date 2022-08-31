Police name mother and 6-year-old daughter who died during Canada Day fire in Caledon

Send this page to someone via email

Police have identified two people who died in a deadly house fire during the early hours of Canada Day in Caledon, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers, along with first responders from Caledon Fire, were called to Mountainview Road near Highway 9 in Caledon at around 6:40 a.m. on July 1.

Police said emergency crews arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames, with two people unaccounted for. Two victims were later recovered from the fire, which was not deemed suspicious.

Caledon OPP said 35-year-old Jenny Bullock and her daughter, six-year-old Ellie Wratten, had perished in the fire.

“Caledon Fire urges all residents to test their smoke alarms and make an escape plan with two ways out,” Caledon fire chief David Forfar said.

