Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Police name mother and 6-year-old daughter who died during Canada Day fire in Caledon

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 9:05 pm
opp patch file generic
OPP badge logo stock shoulder patch. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police have identified two people who died in a deadly house fire during the early hours of Canada Day in Caledon, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers, along with first responders from Caledon Fire, were called to Mountainview Road near Highway 9 in Caledon at around 6:40 a.m. on July 1.

Police said emergency crews arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames, with two people unaccounted for. Two victims were later recovered from the fire, which was not deemed suspicious.

Read more: Dozens of homes evacuated in Bolton due to severe flooding

Read More

Caledon OPP said 35-year-old Jenny Bullock and her daughter, six-year-old Ellie Wratten, had perished in the fire.

Trending Stories

“Caledon Fire urges all residents to test their smoke alarms and make an escape plan with two ways out,” Caledon fire chief David Forfar said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Majority of Brampton basement fires happening in unregistered units' Majority of Brampton basement fires happening in unregistered units
Majority of Brampton basement fires happening in unregistered units – Apr 13, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagCanada Day tagCaledon tagHighway 9 tagCaledon Fire tagCaledon house fire tagMountainview Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers