Calgary Fire Department responds to glass hanging from downtown building

Calgary Fire Department crews worked to temporarily fix the side of a building downtown after a glass panel came loose and hung over the street on Wednesday.
According to CFD public information officer Carol Henke, the call came in around 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday from someone inside the building at 525 5 Avenue S.W.
The fire department’s technical rescue team was called in to temporarily secure the panel until permanent repairs could be done, Henke said. The building’s management team has called a contractor to do more permanent repairs.
The area of 5 Avenue S.W. at 5 Street S.W. was shut down for a majority of the afternoon for safety reasons. It was reopened at around 4 p.m.
