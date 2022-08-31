Menu

Calgary Fire Department responds to glass hanging from downtown building

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted August 31, 2022 6:33 pm
Fire department crews work to build a temporarily fix for a glass panel on the side of a building in downtown Calgary on Wednesday, Aug. 31. View image in full screen
Fire department crews work to build a temporarily fix for a glass panel on the side of a building in downtown Calgary on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Global News

Calgary Fire Department crews worked to temporarily fix the side of a building downtown after a glass panel came loose and hung over the street on Wednesday.

According to CFD public information officer Carol Henke, the call came in around 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday from someone inside the building at 525 5 Avenue S.W.

The fire department’s technical rescue team was called in to temporarily secure the panel until permanent repairs could be done, Henke said. The building’s management team has called a contractor to do more permanent repairs.

The area of 5 Avenue S.W. at 5 Street S.W. was shut down for a majority of the afternoon for safety reasons. It was reopened at around 4 p.m.

