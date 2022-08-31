Application denied for proposed industrial feedlot near Pigeon Lake

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta regulatory body has turned down an application to expand a feedlot near a popular recreational lake south of Edmonton.

In a decision released Wednesday, the Natural Resources Conservation Board has denied a plan from G&S Cattle to build a 4,000-head feedlot near the shores of Pigeon Lake, in the County of Wetaskiwin.

The board says the proposal is not an appropriate use of the land and would have unacceptable effects on the community.

A map outlines the boundaries of a proposed CFO in Wetaskiwin County.

It concludes the feedlot, which would produce up to 36 tonnes of manure a day, would be within Pigeon Lake’s watershed and would pose a threat to its water quality, already an issue for the lake.

The popular summer beach destination for Albertans has been the subject of many blue-green algae public health warnings over the last decade. The lake has also dealt with fecal bacteria.

The slow turnover of its water makes it uniquely vulnerable to the algae blooms.

Many of the thousands of residents around the lake feared run-off from the operation would worsen the issue, which they have already spent millions of dollars to fight.

The board says the proposal would also violate the municipality’s land use plan.

Pigeon Lake is home to about 5,800 seasonal and permanent residents and attracts about 100,000 visitors a year to its leafy setting, beaches, boating and fishing.

The proposal was vigorously opposed by local residents and environmental groups.

