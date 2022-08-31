‘We loved him dearly’: Family mourns Calgary boy, 8, who drowned at Coral Springs Lake

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a child who died from drowned at a Calgary lake said they are going through something no family should have to endure.

EMS and fire crews responded to Coral Springs Lake at about 5:30 p.m. Monday, for reports of an eight-year-old boy in medical distress. Police said he was found unresponsive in the water.

The child was rushed to hospital where he died as a result of the drowning, Calgary police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

The boy’s death is not suspicious or criminal in nature, and the details surrounding the incident will not be released, according to police.

The boy’s family, who does not wish to be named, issued the following statement Wednesday:

“Our family is experiencing the deepest sorrow and grief as we cope with the sudden, tragic loss of our son. Raviansh was an amazing and loving child and brought so much joy into our hearts. As a precious son and baby brother, we loved him dearly, and he will be greatly missed.

"This is something that no family should endure, and we are asking for our privacy to be respected at this time as we mourn."

