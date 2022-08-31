Saskatchewan Roughriders coach tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson has tested positive for COVID-19, the club announced Wednesday.

Dickenson is currently isolating as per Canadian Football League (CFL) policy. He is expected to return to the team on Saturday in time for the Labour Day Classic.

The Roughriders play the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday at 4 p.m.

This isn’t the first time this season the team has been impacted by COVID-19.

In late July, 13 players and five staff members tested positive for the virus which resulted in a number of cancelled practices.

— with a file from Global’s Brody Langager

