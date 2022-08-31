Menu

Sports

Saskatchewan Roughriders coach tests positive for COVID-19

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 1:15 pm

Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson has tested positive for COVID-19, the club announced Wednesday.

Dickenson is currently isolating as per Canadian Football League (CFL) policy. He is expected to return to the team on Saturday in time for the Labour Day Classic.

The Roughriders play the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Read more: Peters, Schaffer-Baker and Henry named CFL top performers for Week 12

This isn’t the first time this season the team has been impacted by COVID-19.

In late July, 13 players and five staff members tested positive for the virus which resulted in a number of cancelled practices.

— with a file from Global’s Brody Langager

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Roughriders looking for Grey Cup Festival volunteers' Saskatchewan Roughriders looking for Grey Cup Festival volunteers
Saskatchewan Roughriders looking for Grey Cup Festival volunteers
