Health

New Brunswick graduate nurses can now become fully licensed through Quebec exam

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2022 12:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Protesters call for improvements to N.B. health-care system' Protesters call for improvements to N.B. health-care system
About a dozen people gathered outside Moncton City Hall to call for improvements to New Brunswick’s ailing health-care system. The protesters say Premier Blaine Higgs has failed to deliver improvements during his years in government. Silas Brown has more.

New Brunswick is allowing graduate nurses to become fully licensed in the province by writing the Quebec nursing entry exam.

The government and the Nurses Association of New Brunswick say seats have been confirmed for the province’s graduate nurses who want to write the Quebec test.

Read more: ER nurse shortage not due to vacation time, says head of N.B. nurses’ union

Health Minister Bruce Fitch says in a news release the new licensing pathway will help the province recruit and retain health-care workers.

Local Government Minister Daniel Allain says the Quebec pathway will also help the province “tackle the challenges” the health system is facing, such as labour shortages.

Read more: Small rally in Moncton calls for better health care in N.B.

The news release says the nurses association has added resources to its website for nurses looking to get licensed in the province.

The government says graduate nurses can complete their registration in New Brunswick through a new simplified process once they complete the Quebec exam.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
