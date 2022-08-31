Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police throw the book at Kitchener man after he was spotted driving erratically

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 12:36 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

A Kitchener man is facing more than two dozen charges after police say an arrest was made in connection with a driving complaint in the city on Monday morning.

Police say a resident reported seeing a man driving erratically near Homer Watson Boulevard and Ottawa Street South shortly before 7 a.m.

Read more: Police make arrest after man spotted with weapon in downtown Kitchener

The car was tracked down up in Woolwich Township a short time later, according to police.

Trending Stories

After the officers were able to pull him over, they arrested the man on outstanding warrants and soon discovered that he was driving a stolen vehicle.

Read more: Police investigate sexual assault reported in downtown Kitchener

Story continues below advertisement

A 23-year-old man from Kitchener is facing 29 charges in total, including flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, operation of a vehicle while prohibited and motor vehicle theft.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener man arrested tagottawa street kitchener tagHomer Watson Boulevard Kitchener tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers