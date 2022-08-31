Police throw the book at Kitchener man after he was spotted driving erratically

A Kitchener man is facing more than two dozen charges after police say an arrest was made in connection with a driving complaint in the city on Monday morning.
Police say a resident reported seeing a man driving erratically near Homer Watson Boulevard and Ottawa Street South shortly before 7 a.m.
The car was tracked down up in Woolwich Township a short time later, according to police.
After the officers were able to pull him over, they arrested the man on outstanding warrants and soon discovered that he was driving a stolen vehicle.
A 23-year-old man from Kitchener is facing 29 charges in total, including flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, operation of a vehicle while prohibited and motor vehicle theft.
