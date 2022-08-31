Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Strike averted: Loomis Express workers reach tentative deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2022 10:00 am
File: TFI International logo is seen in this undated photo. View image in full screen
File: TFI International logo is seen in this undated photo. HO, TFI, THE CANADIAN PRESS

The union representing almost 1,500 Loomis Express workers says it has reached a tentative agreement with the company, avoiding a strike that was set to begin Wednesday.

Details of the tentative settlement were not immediately available.

Unifor says the deal covers hourly drivers, owner-operators, call centre staff, clerical, and warehouse workers at Loomis Express locations in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Read more: Lana Payne elected new Unifor president following Jerry Dias’ departure

The union says ratification votes will be scheduled in the coming days.

Trending Stories

The members of Unifor Locals 114, 4050, 755, 4457 and 4005, have been working without a contract since March 31.

Story continues below advertisement

Loomis Express is owned by TFI International Inc.

Click to play video: 'Unifor secretary-treasurer says she hopes Jerry Dias is ‘getting the medical treatment that he feels that he needs’' Unifor secretary-treasurer says she hopes Jerry Dias is ‘getting the medical treatment that he feels that he needs’
Unifor secretary-treasurer says she hopes Jerry Dias is ‘getting the medical treatment that he feels that he needs’ – Mar 23, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Unifor tagUnion tagstrike action tagloomis tagLoomis Express tagTFI International Inc. tagTFI tagshipping freight tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers