Loomis Express workers serve strike notice, could be off the job Wednesday

TORONTO — The union representing almost 1,500 Loomis Express workers in eight provinces say they have served strike notice.

Unifor says the workers will be in a legal strike position at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday in their respective time zones.

The union is negotiating on behalf of workers include hourly drivers, owner-operators, call centre staff, clerical and warehouse workers.

They are located in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

The members of Unifor Locals 114, 4050, 755, 4457 and 4005, have been without a contract since March 31.

Loomis Express is owned by TFI International Inc.

