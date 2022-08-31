SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Quebec election: Legault campaigns in riding once held by member who betrayed party

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2022 9:12 am
Click to play video: 'Attacks between Quebec party leaders mounting on day 3 of election campaign' Attacks between Quebec party leaders mounting on day 3 of election campaign
As the campaign moves into the third day, the gloves are starting to come off between some of the front running candidates. CAQ leader François Legault and Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade are now taking shots at each other. As Global's Tim Sargeant eplains, both have now spent part of each campaign day around Quebec City, trying to stave off any challenge from the Conservative Party of Quebec.

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is campaigning Wednesday in the electoral district of Iberville — a riding the party won in 2018 but then lost after its member joined the Conservatives.

Claire Samson was booted from the CAQ in June 2021 after it learned she had donated $100 to the Conservatives under leader Eric Duhaime.

She gave the Conservatives their only seat in the legislature and helped boost the profile of the party, which was a non-factor in the last election but which is now polling ahead of the Parti Québécois.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Question in Quebec election all about who will come second, not first, polls suggest

Legault is holding a news conference in the riding, located south of Montreal, this morning and then hosting a lunch in the district with party members.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Quebec’s left-of-centre Québec solidaire party is set to make an announcement on transportation today in Quebec City.

The Liberals are holding a news conference this morning in Saint-Agapit, Que., south of Quebec City, while the PQ is speaking to reporters in front of a grocery store in Montreal about the cost of living.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Quebec politics tagFrancois Legault tagParti Quebecois tagCoalition Avenir Quebec tagQuebec Solidaire tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagConservative party of Quebec tagEric Duhaime tagClaire Samson tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers