Prolific offender, recently released from jail, arrested again: Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP say a well-known prolific offender, who’s a suspect in several business break and enters, was arrested on Tuesday morning.

Police say officers were conducting proactive patrols in the downtown core when they spotted the man, stating “they were familiar with him from previous police interactions.”

“Officers confronted the man who attempted to avoid arrest by providing officers with a false name,” said police.

“Unfortunately for him, these officers were very familiar with who he was and easily able to correctly identify him.”

Police say he’s facing two charges of break and enter, attempted theft and theft of a security camera. They also say he’s been charged with various counts of failing to comply with probation conditions.

According to police, the suspect committed nine break and enters in Kelowna and West Kelowna from mid-2020 to early 2021.

“Most were business (break-and-enters) as well,” said Kelowna RCMP. “He was sentenced in May 2021 to various jail periods for these offences and appears to have served over a year in custody.”

“The Kelowna RCMP dedicated many hours of investigation in order to remove this person from the streets of Kelowna and protect our community,” said Sgt. Desmond Kiehlbauch.

“The Kelowna RCMP would like to see him held in custody until trial.”

