Politics

Manitoba to spend $2 million on back-to-school learning, mental health supports

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted August 30, 2022 5:31 pm
File photo of a classroom. View image in full screen
File photo of a classroom. File / Global News

In-person classrooms are coming back this fall and the Manitoba provincial government is setting aside $2 million to help.

Half of the money is going toward a remote learning support centre that will offer after-school help for kids grades one to eight.

The rest of the dollars are funding mental health supports and other projects.

Read more: Manitoba mom filling backpacks for Ukrainian children’s first day of school

“As Manitoba students and their teachers head back to school, our government is continuing to make significant investments to support their mental health and academic needs,” says Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Wayne Ewasko.

“This year, schools will offer the full kindergarten to Grade 12 curriculum and all the extracurricular activities that bring the school experience to life. Sports, recreation, tournaments, band and choir are just a few examples of what can be expected for the coming year.”

According to the release, the province is also allocating $4.5 million in funding from the federal government towards over 300 ventilation projects.

Read more: RRC Polytech welcoming Manitoba students back to campus, many for first time in two years

Education Minister Wayne Ewasko says it’ll be up to school divisions to re-introduce any COVID-19 restrictions.

He says masks and other resources are still available for schools to order upon request.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
