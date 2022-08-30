Menu

Health

Montreal public health investigating ‘probable’ monkeypox case involving child

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2022 4:20 pm
A colourized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (yellow) found within an infected cell (blue), is shown in a handout photo captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. View image in full screen
A colourized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (yellow) found within an infected cell (blue), is shown in a handout photo captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Montreal public health officials are investigating a probable case of monkeypox involving a child.

A spokeswoman for the city’s public health department says the “probable case” involves a child four years old or younger.

The agency did not provide any details on the case or the child’s condition.

READ MORE: Monkeypox on campus: Schools should be proactive to curb spread, experts say

As of Tuesday, Quebec is reporting a total of 493 monkeypox cases in the province.

In its last update Friday, the Public Health Agency of Canada reported 1,228 cases spread across nine provinces, with 35 hospitalizations and no deaths.

Monkeypox spreads when people have close, physical contact with an infected person’s lesions, their clothing or bedsheets, and symptoms can also include rash, swollen lymph nodes and fever.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
