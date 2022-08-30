Menu

Canada

Trudeau set to shuffle cabinet Wednesday as House of Commons return nears: sources

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2022 2:38 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau grows cabinet to 39 ministers, including 9 new faces' Trudeau grows cabinet to 39 ministers, including 9 new faces
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his new 39-minister cabinet for his third term. Abigial Bimman reports on the fresh faces joining Trudeau's inner circle, the familiar face being demoted, who else is taking on new portfolios, and who was shuffled out entirely. Mike Le Couteur looks at what could be behind key appointments like new Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and new Environment Minister Steve Guilbeault. – Oct 26, 2021

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to shuffle his cabinet on Wednesday, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the plan.

They confirmed to The Canadian Press that the Liberal front bench will get a slight makeover to account for one minister who has asked for lighter cabinet duties for personal reasons.

The five sources agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

One senior government source says no one is leaving cabinet and that the shuffle will involve two ministers to account for a family health matter.

Four sources say the shuffle will involve Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi.

There are currently 38 ministers in the cabinet, not including Trudeau himself.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
