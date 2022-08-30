Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia loans $1M to temporary housing project for ex-offenders

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted August 30, 2022 10:55 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning August 30, 2022' Global News Morning August 30, 2022
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

Nova Scotia is providing a large mortgage to a non-profit wanting to secure transitional housing for men exiting correctional facilities after serving sentences.

The John Howard Society of Nova Scotia is borrowing $1.1 million with low interest for a multi-unit home in Halifax that will house eight people, the province announced on Tuesday.

Executive Director Leisha Seymour says the organization supports people who are, or have been, engaged with the criminal justice system and are at risk.

“Housing provides our clientele with the opportunity to make meaningful personal (and) lifestyle changes, which can’t take place without first having a roof over their head,” Seymour said in the release.

Read more: Nova Scotia announces loan program for non-profits to purchase housing

The mortgage was approved by the province’s Municipal Affairs and Housing Department.

“A house is more than a place to call home,” said Minister John Lohr in a news release.

“Access to safe, supportive housing can open doors to new opportunities for the men who live there. It can provide options and help break the cycles of poverty and ongoing conflict with the justice system.”

The Department of Community Services has also agreed to provide $828,000 in funding each year for operations.

The funding will cover 24-hour staffing in the building, a housing support worker to help clients find permanent homes, as well as mental health and employment supports.

Read more: Interactive map sparks conversation about property use amid Nova Scotia housing crisis

The $1-million loan is provided through the province’s Community Housing Acquisition Program, which allows community housing providers to access up to $10 million in loans to purchase existing rental units.

The program was announced in July, in response to the Nova Scotia Affordable Housing Commission’s recommendation to help non-profits finance purchasing properties “properties at risk of being converted into high-end developments.”

The first loan in the program was secured for the Housing Trust of Nova Scotia, which got a low-interest mortgage of $5.6 million to purchase five rental properties.

The John Howard Society of Nova Scotia is the second group to receive the mortgage.

Attorney General and Minister of Justice Brad Johns said in Tuesday’s release: “Safe housing, collaborative case management and support are key factors to making a difference for people who are involved with the criminal justice system.”

Johns said this a part of ensuring at-risk men can “have a solid foundation to move forward with their lives.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
