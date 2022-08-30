Team Saskatchewan wins bronze medal at U15 Ray Carter Cup baseball championships

Send this page to someone via email

Team Saskatchewan took third place in the boy’s Ray Carter Cup, as Saskatoon hosted Canada’s best U15 baseball players at the national championships at Nutana Kiwanis Field.

The event had 11 teams from across the country with two from Saskatchewan.

The host Saskatchewan team from Saskatoon finished in eighth place. The other Saskatchewan team, comprised of 15 of the best players in the province, finished in third and with a bronze medal after beating Manitoba 7-2.

Team Saskatchewan head coach Mike Lindsay said it was a “heck of a game.”

“We had an extra-inning loss (on Sunday) to Quebec in the semifinal. Our coaches had to get the team up. They battled and ended up bringing home a bronze medal for Saskatchewan,” Lindsay said.

“Saskatchewan rarely medals at these events. It’s always really tough competition.”

The host Saskatchewan team suffered a 9-7 loss to Alberta in their placement game.

“It’s not often Saskatchewan medals at a tournament like this. It’s a pretty drawn-out tournament with the big teams in B.C., Ontario, and Quebec and the top kids from across the country. They are tough to beat. The players rallied all weekend,” Lindsay said.

The play featured home runs, strikeouts, great defensive plays, and big hits for players and fans alike.

It was a competition the players will never soon forget.

“To host the Ray Carter Cup, the last couple years, obviously we haven’t been able to attend any national events and now Saskatoon hosted,” said Chad Hofmann, team Saskatchewan host head coach.

“Nobody here has been to a national event before in the U13 or U15s. So this is something the players will remember forever.”

Team B.C. defeated Team Quebec 4-2 in the gold medal game.