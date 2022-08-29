City of Saskatoon showcases concept designs for new downtown arena-event centre

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s city council discussed the two potential downtown locations for the new event centre-arena on Monday, and gave Saskatoon residents an idea of what that could look like.

Artistic illustrations were revealed, with the city noting that these were only concepts.

View image in full screen Concept art of the new downtown event centre-arena if the north downtown city yards location is chosen. City of Saskatoon

View image in full screen Concept art of the new downtown event centre-arena with the future bus rapid transit system. City of Saskatoon

“The illustrations give people an idea of what the district could look like and how exciting and dynamic this will be. A lot of the design detail will still need to be worked out ultimately by architects, partners, and working with the community. These are simply possible concepts,” said Mayor Charlie Clark.

A report outlining a technical study of the potential downtown locations that showcased the evaluation criteria of each potential site was passed by council, meaning public engagement can begin Tuesday.

View image in full screen Evaluation criteria used by the City of Saskatoon to decide which of the potential sites is the best option for the new downtown arena-event centre. City of Saskatoon

“We already know that many more people travel from outside Saskatoon for concerts and events, and we want to continue to offer those events and opportunities for all of us to enjoy well into the future,” said Coun. Troy Davies.

“This will be a game-changer for Saskatoon and the province. We are building this facility for our kids and grandkids.”

The city also addressed parking concerns, saying that the Midtown shopping centre location would create 500 new parking spaces.

It added that 3,600 off-street parking spaces were available within the same distance as the parking lot for the SaskTel Centre, 900 private parking lots that could be converted to having public paid parking outside office hours, almost 450 parking spaces were within a half block of the area, and 1,860 on-street parking spots were available downtown.

Public consultation runs until Oct. 3, and a final decision on where to place the new facility will be decided in November.