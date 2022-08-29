Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Saskatoon showcases concept designs for new downtown arena-event centre

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 6:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Parking at the downtown arena and entertainment district' Parking at the downtown arena and entertainment district
WATCH: Saskatoon City Council discussed the public engagement plan, and parking concern regarding the downtown arena and entertainment district at a meeting Monday afternoon.

Saskatoon’s city council discussed the two potential downtown locations for the new event centre-arena on Monday, and gave Saskatoon residents an idea of what that could look like.

Artistic illustrations were revealed, with the city noting that these were only concepts.

Read more: City of Saskatoon discusses possible $6.8-million deficit

Concept art of the new downtown event centre-arena if the north downtown city yards location is chosen. View image in full screen
Concept art of the new downtown event centre-arena if the north downtown city yards location is chosen. City of Saskatoon
Concept art of the new downtown event centre-arena with the future bus rapid transit system. View image in full screen
Concept art of the new downtown event centre-arena with the future bus rapid transit system. City of Saskatoon

“The illustrations give people an idea of what the district could look like and how exciting and dynamic this will be. A lot of the design detail will still need to be worked out ultimately by architects, partners, and working with the community. These are simply possible concepts,” said Mayor Charlie Clark.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A report outlining a technical study of the potential downtown locations that showcased the evaluation criteria of each potential site was passed by council, meaning public engagement can begin Tuesday.

Evaluation criteria used by the City of Saskatoon to decide which of the potential sites is the best option for the new downtown arena-event centre. View image in full screen
Evaluation criteria used by the City of Saskatoon to decide which of the potential sites is the best option for the new downtown arena-event centre. City of Saskatoon

Read more: Saskatoon Meewasin byelection set for Sept. 26

“We already know that many more people travel from outside Saskatoon for concerts and events, and we want to continue to offer those events and opportunities for all of us to enjoy well into the future,” said Coun. Troy Davies.

“This will be a game-changer for Saskatoon and the province. We are building this facility for our kids and grandkids.”

The city also addressed parking concerns, saying that the Midtown shopping centre location would create 500 new parking spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

It added that 3,600 off-street parking spaces were available within the same distance as the parking lot for the SaskTel Centre, 900 private parking lots that could be converted to having public paid parking outside office hours, almost 450 parking spaces were within a half block of the area, and 1,860 on-street parking spots were available downtown.

Public consultation runs until Oct. 3, and a final decision on where to place the new facility will be decided in November.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon software developer creates map of Sask. health service disruptions' Saskatoon software developer creates map of Sask. health service disruptions
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagSaskatoon City Council tagDowntown Arena tagevent centre tagPublic Engagement tagconcepts tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers