Traffic

Fatal semi truck crash on Highway 1 near Yoho National Park prompts outpouring of sympathy

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 6:09 pm
A fiery crash east of Golden closed Highway 1 in both directions. View image in full screen
A fiery crash east of Golden closed Highway 1 in both directions. Skilled Truckers Canada / Facebook

The trucking and agricultural communities are offering condolences to those affected by the fatal Highway 1 crash that killed three people and all but one of the cattle destined for local competitions.

The crash, which happened Sunday at approximately 6:50 a.m., on Highway 1 at the Yoho National Park west gate, killed the drivers of two semi trucks as well as one passenger.

Friends, family and coworkers have identified Tanner Liefting, Richard Johnson and Jagsir Singh as the men who lost their lives in the crash.

Read more: Two dead in fatal crash near Yoho National Park

“What was supposed to be a fun trip turned into such a tragedy so fast you guys will be missed by all who knew (you),” reads one of many posts from professional organizations.

The agricultural community is also acknowledging the loss of both the drivers and the cattle.

One truck was carrying cattle for Team BC 4H clubs and were travelling back from a competition — the Western Canadian Classic in Brandon, Man. — when the crash occurred, said Heather King, general manager of the Interior Provincial Exhibition (IPE).

“The Interior Provincial Exhibition would like to extend heartfelt sympathies to the 4H youth who lost their animals and to the families of the drivers who tragically lost their lives in a motor vehicle accident on Aug. 28,” she said.

Trending Stories

“This is a loss that affects not only our fair, but our community. And the 4H program. The kids raised these animals from newborn calves to yearlings. Eighteen of the animals in the crash were to be part of the show at the IPE this year.”

Read more: Trans-Canada Highway near B.C., Alberta border reopened following fatal vehicle incident

Similarly, the mayor of the Township of Spallumcheen also sent a message of support

“Council I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the truck drivers that lost their lives yesterday in the horrible accident on Highway 1 near Golden. Our thoughts and condolences are also with the entire Team BC Dairy 4H members who lost their calves, equipment, and luggage in this awful situation and all the dairy farmers that lost animals,” Mayor Christine Fraser said.

“Many of the young 4H members on Team BC reside here locally and would have been gearing up to compete at the Interior Provincial Exhibition and the Salmon Arm Fair. Community is one of the four pillars of 4H fundamental beliefs and our local 4H community is hurting. Our thoughts are with these young members of our community at this time.”

Read more: Fines, warnings for 20 drivers en route to Calgary sports car rally: B.C. RCMP

The fiery crash gained widespread attention on social media though the details have yet to be fully revealed.

“Although the investigation is still ongoing, it appears as though one of the trucks drove into oncoming traffic and caused a head-on collision,” said Const. Kat Robinson of Golden-Field RCMP.

The BC Coroner Service has taken control of the investigation.

