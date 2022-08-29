Menu

Canada

Ancaster, Ont. man wins $250K in OLG Instant Crossword scratch game

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 5:03 pm
Petar Jovanovic of Ancaster is celebrating after winning a $250,000 top prize in OLG's Instant Crossword scratch game. View image in full screen
Petar Jovanovic of Ancaster is celebrating after winning a $250,000 top prize in OLG's Instant Crossword scratch game. OLG

An Ancaster, Ont., man says his recent $250,000 OLG lottery win made it feel like the hair on his body was standing up.

Petar Jovanovic has been a lottery player for 45 years and says he had to hit up a lottery counter when he scratched off 11 words on his Instant Crossword game card recently.

“I went into the store to use the ticket checker and when I saw the big winner screen appear, I was shocked,” Jovanovic remembers.

“My hair felt like it was standing straight up!”

Read more: Hamilton lotto winner eyeing new car, trip following $1-million win

The father and grandfather says his wife was even more skeptical. He had to drag her into a local store to prove he’d won.

“My wife didn’t believe me. I even brought her into the store to validate the ticket, but she still didn’t believe me,” he laughed.

The winning ticket was purchased at King Convenience & Food Mart on King Street in Stoney Creek.

Jovanovic says he’ll share his winnings with family, make investments and probably buy more lottery tickets.

