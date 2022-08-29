Police watchdog investigating officer shooting after man dies in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A man shot by Winnipeg police officers over the weekend has died.

According to the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), the province’s police watchdog, a vehicle blew through a police check stop near Portage Avenue and Empress Street around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The city’s police helicopter followed the vehicle down Kenaston Boulevard, while officers drove ahead to the home where the vehicle was registered, and arrived just as the car was pulling into the house.

The IIU said the driver picked up a weapon and approached officers on foot, at which point he was shot by police several times.

He was taken to Health Sciences Centre in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.

The IIU continues to investigate.

