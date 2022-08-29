Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police watchdog investigating officer shooting after man dies in hospital

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 3:04 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

A man shot by Winnipeg police officers over the weekend has died.

According to the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), the province’s police watchdog, a vehicle blew through a police check stop near Portage Avenue and Empress Street around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The city’s police helicopter followed the vehicle down Kenaston Boulevard, while officers drove ahead to the home where the vehicle was registered, and arrived just as the car was pulling into the house.

Read more: Man in critical condition after police-involved shooting

The IIU said the driver picked up a weapon and approached officers on foot, at which point he was shot by police several times.

Trending Stories

He was taken to Health Sciences Centre in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The IIU continues to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg lawyer: police involved in serious incidents should be compelled to testify' Winnipeg lawyer: police involved in serious incidents should be compelled to testify
Winnipeg lawyer: police involved in serious incidents should be compelled to testify – Jan 29, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagWinnipeg police tagWinnipeg Police Service tagPolice Shooting tagOfficer-Involved Shooting tagcrime in winnipeg tagIIU tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers