Canada

Milk to cost 6.5 cents more per litre in New Brunswick starting Sept. 1

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2022 2:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian dairy prices on the rise' Canadian dairy prices on the rise
Due to inflation, Canadian milk and dairy prices have seen an increase – between 8.4 to 10 per cent, depending on the province. Director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University Sylvain Charlebois explains to Global News what's behind these increases, and what consumers can expect next time they visit the dairy aisle. – Feb 16, 2022

Milk will cost a bit more for people in New Brunswick starting this week.

The New Brunswick Farm Products Commission says milk will cost 6.5 cents more per litre beginning Sept. 1.

It says a mid-year price adjustment can be implemented under exceptional circumstances, adding that the last one took place in 2018.

Read more: Canada’s milk prices to increase by 2 cents a litre this fall

Commission chair Bob Shannon says the increase is needed to help dairy producers and processors deal with rising costs of such things as feed, machinery and equipment repairs, fuel and oil, custom work and hired labour.

The Canadian Dairy Commission hiked milk prices in June, and Shannon says he recognizes that a second price increase this year will have an impact on consumers.

The statement says pricing under the School Milk Program will remain unchanged for the coming academic year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
