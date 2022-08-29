COVID-19: Saskatchewan cities reach highest wastewater viral loads in nearly 4 months

Send this page to someone via email

After a slight drop in COVID-19 wastewater viral loads in Saskatchewan’s municipalities, the latest data shows a significant climb; two cities have hit their highest value in nearly four months.

In a weekly update, data from the University of Saskatchewan shows a roughly 77 per cent increase in Saskatoon for the reporting period up to Aug. 24.

This comes following a 22 per cent decrease reported last week.

According to the university’s Global Institute for Water Security, this is the greatest number found within the last 16 weeks, and the seventh-largest number since the beginning of 2022.

The BA.5 variant is dominating the wastewater viral load, making up 48.2 per cent of the total viral detection.

Meanwhile, North Battleford has experienced a climb of roughly 47 per cent for the reporting period up to Aug. 19, representing the city’s greatest value seen in roughly three months.

This comes following an 11 per cent decrease reported last week.

The BA.5 variant makes up nearly 60 per cent of the viral load.

Prince Albert experienced the biggest jump out of all three cities, with an increase of about 101 per cent for the reporting period up to Aug. 22.

However, when analyzing the proportions of COVID-19 viral loads, the BA.5 variant only makes up 27.9 per cent of the total there. With the BA.2.12.1 making up 21.1 per cent, the majority of other BA.2 variants collectively hit nearly half of the total viral load.

