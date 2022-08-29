Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Rogers outage relevant to Shaw takeover hearings, Competition Tribunal rules

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2022 2:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Rogers extends deadline to finalize Shaw takeover, expects spending of $150M on customer credits' Rogers extends deadline to finalize Shaw takeover, expects spending of $150M on customer credits
While Rogers beat revenue estimates for its second quarter, it extended its deadline for its $20 billion deal to buy Shaw Communications until the end of 2022 as the regulatory approval process continues. The company is also anticipating it will spend about $150 million in customer credits following the mass outage earlier this month – Jul 27, 2022

Canada’s Competition Tribunal has ruled that the Rogers Communications Inc. July 8 service outage is relevant to the upcoming hearings on the telecom giant’s $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc.

The ruling was made Friday after hearing submissions from Rogers and the Commissioner of Competition on the matter.

The outage affected millions of Canadians, and to make sure it doesn’t happen again, Rogers is committing $10 billion over three years on network upgrades and will spend $150 million on customer credits.

Read more: Rogers says network upgrades after outage will cost $261M, but no timeline given

The ruling comes after Rogers released a commercial last week outlining what it is doing to earn back the trust of Canadians.

Trending Stories

In a separate court document filed on Aug. 15 and made available to the public Monday, the tribunal says the proposed sale of Shaw-owned wireless carrier Freedom Mobile to Quebecor Inc.’s Videotron Ltd. is not an “effective remedy” as it “fails to eliminate the substantial lessening and prevention of competition” the transaction could cause.

Story continues below advertisement

Rogers intends to sell Freedom to Quebecor for $2.85 billion, in the hopes that the move will appease the concerns of federal regulators regarding its proposed takeover of Shaw.

Click to play video: 'Rogers outage spawns lawsuit, questions about compensation, competition' Rogers outage spawns lawsuit, questions about compensation, competition
Rogers outage spawns lawsuit, questions about compensation, competition – Jul 11, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Canada News tagRogers tagBusiness News tagrogers outage tagRogers Shaw deal tagrogers stock tagrogers news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers