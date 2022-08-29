Menu

Money

Canada set for ‘unprecedented’ home price drop by early 2023: TD Bank

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2022 12:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Despite rising interest rates some home buyers are being lured back into the market by falling house prices' Despite rising interest rates some home buyers are being lured back into the market by falling house prices
Craig Munn of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver explains how Metro Vancouver's housing market is weathering the storm of higher interest rates. – Aug 19, 2022

A report by TD Bank suggests the average price of a home in Canada could fall 20 to 25 per cent from its peak seen earlier this year to the first quarter of 2023.

The report also estimates the number of home sales will fall 35 per cent over the same time period.

TD economist Rishi Sondhi says the projected price drop represents an “unprecedented decline” at least going as far back as the late 1980s, when the data began, but it follows an unequally unprecedented rise during the pandemic.

Read more: Canada’s housing market appears to be cooling. Is this the right time to buy? 

The report notes the drop in national home prices would only partially retrace the 46 per cent gain over the course of the pandemic.

As such, Sondhi writes that the forecast can be more aptly described as a recalibration of the market, instead of something more severe.

Long term, TD remains more positive on the outlook for housing because it says population growth should remain healthy, underpinning fundamental demand for housing.

TD’s report follows a projection from Desjardins earlier this month, which forecast a drop in prices of nearly 25 per cent by the end of 2023.

— with files from Global News

Click to play video: 'International students caught in N.S. housing crunch' International students caught in N.S. housing crunch
International students caught in N.S. housing crunch
© 2022 The Canadian Press
