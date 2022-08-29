Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Hamilton Bulldogs hire Canadian national Laura Fortino as assistant coach, director

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 1:21 pm
The Hamilton Bulldogs have hired Canadian National Women’s Team icon Laura Fortino as the first female assistant coach in OHL history as well as director of player development. View image in full screen
The Hamilton Bulldogs have hired Canadian National Women’s Team icon Laura Fortino as the first female assistant coach in OHL history as well as director of player development. lfortino8 / Instagram

The Hamilton Bulldogs have hired their first-ever female assistant coach, and the first in Ontario Hockey League (OHL) history.

A Canadian National Women’s Team vet, Laura Fortino, will also take on a role as as director of player development.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Laura to our Hamilton Bulldogs family,” Bulldogs president and general manager Steve Staios said in a release.

Trending Stories

The Hamilton native’s playing career includes stints with the Hamilton Huskies, Stoney Creek Sabres and Burlington Barracudas.

Read more: Hamilton Tiger-Cats stumble in second half again, lose big to Argos

She was also a fixture with the Cornell Big Red from 2009-2013 and more recently with the Brampton/Markham Thunder of the CWHL.

Fortino represented Canada at two Women’s U-18 Championships, winning a silver medal in 2009.

She also skated with six Women’s World Championship teams and a pair Olympic teams, with a gold medal performance at the 2014 Sochi Games.

“I’m thrilled to add Laura to our staff,” said Hamilton Bulldogs head coach Jay McKee. “With her infectious personality and fantastic hockey resume, I’m grateful for the opportunity to work alongside her.”

Click to play video: 'Historic Canada-U.S. rivalry takes centre stage in women’s Olympic hockey final' Historic Canada-U.S. rivalry takes centre stage in women’s Olympic hockey final
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton news tagOHL tagOntario Hockey League tagHamilton Bulldogs tagHamilton sports tagSteve Staios tagHamilton hockey tagJay McKee tagLaura Fortino tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers