Hamilton Bulldogs hire Canadian national Laura Fortino as assistant coach, director

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Bulldogs have hired their first-ever female assistant coach, and the first in Ontario Hockey League (OHL) history.

A Canadian National Women’s Team vet, Laura Fortino, will also take on a role as as director of player development.

The Hamilton Bulldogs are incredibly proud to announce the hiring of Laura Fortino as Assistant Coach and Director of Player Development! Details: https://t.co/vVPsKfKvXb#HamOnt #OHL #DawgMentality pic.twitter.com/aLeTIQPTsd — Hamilton Bulldogs (@BulldogsOHL) August 29, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Laura to our Hamilton Bulldogs family,” Bulldogs president and general manager Steve Staios said in a release.

“Laura exudes the passion, character and leadership that we covet in Hamilton.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Laura exudes the passion, character and leadership that we covet in Hamilton."

The Hamilton native’s playing career includes stints with the Hamilton Huskies, Stoney Creek Sabres and Burlington Barracudas.

She was also a fixture with the Cornell Big Red from 2009-2013 and more recently with the Brampton/Markham Thunder of the CWHL.

Fortino represented Canada at two Women’s U-18 Championships, winning a silver medal in 2009.

She also skated with six Women’s World Championship teams and a pair Olympic teams, with a gold medal performance at the 2014 Sochi Games.

“I’m thrilled to add Laura to our staff,” said Hamilton Bulldogs head coach Jay McKee. “With her infectious personality and fantastic hockey resume, I’m grateful for the opportunity to work alongside her.”

Advertisement