Harriston teen killed in collision near Palmerston: OPP

Wellington County OPP say that a 16-year-old from Harrison was killed over the weekend as a result of a collision near Palmerston.

Emergency services responded to a call about a single-vehicle collision on Minto Road in Palmerston at around 8 p.m. on Friday.

The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old from Harriston, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police withheld the name at the request of the family.

Police did not provide any further details about the collision but said it remains under investigation.

