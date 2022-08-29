Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Harriston teen killed in collision near Palmerston: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 10:31 am
Wellington County OPP say that a 16-year-old from Harrison was killed over the weekend as a result of a collision near Palmerston. View image in full screen
Wellington County OPP say that a 16-year-old from Harrison was killed over the weekend as a result of a collision near Palmerston. Don Mitchell / Global News

Wellington County OPP say that a 16-year-old from Harrison was killed over the weekend as a result of a collision near Palmerston.

Emergency services responded to a call about a single-vehicle collision on Minto Road in Palmerston at around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Read more: 4 Dodge Ram 1500s go missing in Fergus in 1 hour: Wellington County OPP

The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old from Harriston, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Stories

Police withheld the name at the request of the family.

Read more: New York man arrested after 3 people followed in Mount Forest, Ont.

Police did not provide any further details about the collision but said it remains under investigation.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagwellington county opp tagWellington County tagwellington county news tagHarriston tagPalmerston tagPalmerston Ontario tagHarriston Ontario tagPalmerston news tagHarriston news tagMinto Road Palmerston tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers