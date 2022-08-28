Menu

Canada

Woman dies after skydiving accident in Innisfil, Ont.

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 28, 2022 1:17 pm
Police said a woman was critically injured after jumping from a plane from a local skydiving club. View image in full screen
Police said a woman was critically injured after jumping from a plane from a local skydiving club. Twitter / South Simcoe Police

Police are investigating after a woman died during a skydiving accident in Innisfil, Ont., on Saturday.

Officers from the South Simcoe Police Service were called to the area of 10 Sideroad and Line 4 in the town of Innisfil at around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Local fire and rescue staff attended the scene, along with County of Simcoe paramedics.

Read more: Ottawa firefighter dead after skydiving at Arnprior airport: fire services

Police said a woman was critically injured after jumping from a plane operated for a local skydiving club. The woman was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

South Simcoe police are investigating the death in collaboration with the chief coroner.

