Woman dies after skydiving accident in Innisfil, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating after a woman died during a skydiving accident in Innisfil, Ont., on Saturday.

Officers from the South Simcoe Police Service were called to the area of 10 Sideroad and Line 4 in the town of Innisfil at around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Local fire and rescue staff attended the scene, along with County of Simcoe paramedics.

Police said a woman was critically injured after jumping from a plane operated for a local skydiving club. The woman was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

South Simcoe police are investigating the death in collaboration with the chief coroner.

Advertisement