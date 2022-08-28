Menu

Crime

2nd teen suspect arrested in connection to string of Point Douglas violence: police

By Rosanna Hempel Global News
Posted August 28, 2022 12:36 pm
Winnipeg police outside the Jarvis Avenue apartment building where Danielle Dawn Ballantyne's body was found, Aug. 22, 2022. On Sunday morning, police announced they had arrested the second teen suspected wanted in connection to her murder. The news comes a day after Ballantyne's family held a vigil at the site. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police outside the Jarvis Avenue apartment building where Danielle Dawn Ballantyne's body was found, Aug. 22, 2022. On Sunday morning, police announced they had arrested the second teen suspected wanted in connection to her murder. The news comes a day after Ballantyne's family held a vigil at the site. Josh Arason / Global News

A 15-year-old boy wanted in connection to the deaths of Danielle Dawn Ballantyne and Marvin William Felix is now in custody, Winnipeg police announced Sunday morning.

The WPS named and released a photo of the youth Friday afternoon with permission they obtained through a court order.

Read more: Winnipeg police release name of 15-year-old suspected of 2 homicides, seek public’s help

Another 15-year-old also facing second-degree murder charges is already behind bars, police said last week. Officers arrested the teen on Wednesday.

Ballantyne’s body was discovered in an apartment building on Jarvis Avenue around 7 a.m. Monday morning. Earlier that day, three other victims in their 50s who were seriously assaulted in the Point Douglas area were taken to hospital.

One of them, 54-year-old Felix, died Thursday night.

The pair of suspects now face two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault each.

Last week, WPS Const. Dani McKinnon told media the attacks appeared random.

The family of 36-year-old Ballantyne, a mother of four originally from Misipawistik Cree Nation, held a vigil outside her Jarvis Avenue apartment Saturday night.

Family travelled more than 400 km from the Grand Rapids area to attend the event and take her body back home.

A funeral will take place Tuesday in Grand Rapids.

More to come …

Winnipeg police identify two suspects related to Monday Point Douglas assaults
