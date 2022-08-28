2nd teen suspect arrested in connection to string of Point Douglas violence: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 15-year-old boy wanted in connection to the deaths of Danielle Dawn Ballantyne and Marvin William Felix is now in custody, Winnipeg police announced Sunday morning.

The WPS named and released a photo of the youth Friday afternoon with permission they obtained through a court order.

Another 15-year-old also facing second-degree murder charges is already behind bars, police said last week. Officers arrested the teen on Wednesday.

Ballantyne’s body was discovered in an apartment building on Jarvis Avenue around 7 a.m. Monday morning. Earlier that day, three other victims in their 50s who were seriously assaulted in the Point Douglas area were taken to hospital.

One of them, 54-year-old Felix, died Thursday night.

The pair of suspects now face two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault each.

Last week, WPS Const. Dani McKinnon told media the attacks appeared random.

The family of 36-year-old Ballantyne, a mother of four originally from Misipawistik Cree Nation, held a vigil outside her Jarvis Avenue apartment Saturday night.

Family travelled more than 400 km from the Grand Rapids area to attend the event and take her body back home.

A funeral will take place Tuesday in Grand Rapids.

More to come …

