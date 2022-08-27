Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Body of missing Mexican journalist found in canal, authorities say

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 27, 2022 5:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Former patient tells how VGH health-care professionals saved his life after an accident in Mexico' Former patient tells how VGH health-care professionals saved his life after an accident in Mexico
Former VGH patient Erik Brinkman tells how he was able to regain his mobility after he we was critically injured while in Mexico. He explains how funds raised by the Hometown Heroes Lottery help support recoveries like his. – Jul 27, 2022

The governor of Sinaloa, Mexico, on Saturday said a body found earlier this week was of missing radio announcer Candida Cristal Vazquez, local media reported.

Police found a body on Thursday in a canal in the resort town of Mazatlan on Mexico’s Pacific coast.

The town’s mayor, Luis Guillermo Benitez Torres, told reporters on Saturday that test results were pending that would confirm the body’s identity, but that “everything indicates that it is her.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Canadian detained in connection with deadly shooting at Mexico resort

Vazquez’s family reported her missing in late July.

Vazquez’s death adds to a growing list of murdered journalists in what is already the deadliest year on record for the Mexican press.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, columnist Fredid “Fredy” Roman was killed in the state of Guerrero, following the deaths of at least 18 other journalists this year, according to human rights organization Article 19.

(Reporting by Brendan O’BoyleEditing by Bill Berkrot)

© 2022 Reuters
Mexico tagmexico journalist tagmexico journalist dead tagCandida Cristal Vazquez tagCandida Cristal Vazquez journalist tagmexico journalist found tagmexico journalist found dead tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers