Winnipeg police release name of 15-year-old suspected of 2 homicides, seek public’s help

Winnipeg police are asking for help to find the second suspect involved in two homicides and one aggravated assault in the Point Douglas area on Monday.

Investigators have obtained a court order authorizing the release of the identity of a 15-year-old suspect sought in connection to this investigation.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find 15-year-old Gavin Elvis Bone.

Bone is approximately 5’6” in height and approximately 150 lbs. He has a significant scar on his left cheek.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Bone is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Police are urging anyone who sees Bone to not approach and to call 911 immediately as he is considered dangerous. Police have no reason to believe he is not in Winnipeg.

Gavin Elvis Bone – 15-years-old. Winnipeg Police Service

On August 22, Danielle Ballantyne was found dead in an apartment in the 100 block of Jarvis Avenue at 7 a.m.

Additionally, police released details about three other serious assaults in the 600 block of Main Street on the same day.

The victims were all in their 50s and were taken to the hospital. One of the victims remains in critical condition, while the other victim, 54-year-old Marvin William Felix, died Thursday night.

Investigators worked on the homicide of Ballantyne along with two other related assaults in the 800 block of Main Street and Logan/Disraeli.

Police have identified two 15-year-old suspects in connection with these crimes.

On Wednesday, members of the homicide unit arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy with second-degree murder and aggravated assault. His name is not being released.

Two additional warrants for second-degree murder have been issued for the two teens – Since the death of Felix, one of the initial aggravated assault charges has been upgraded to second-degree murder.

Const. Dani McKinnon says these incidents are all random.

“You feel sort of shaken, and I think that’s how we all feel. I’m supposed to come up here and make the community feel at ease. We are rocked by these incidents, it’s shocking that two homicides have happened at the hands of two youth for completely unknown reasons at this time.”

