After-dark arts festival set to light up downtown Regina

Regina is no stranger to hosting art festivals throughout the summer, and as August draws to a close, an after-dark festival is about to begin.

Nuit Blanche is a free arts festival, where each piece of art features a component of light, as the event takes place after sunset.

Projections, film screenings, sculptures and more are all part of the event.

For Nuit Blanche executive director Michelle Harazny, her most anticipated piece is a man who plays a lazer harp.

“This year an artist is coming from Saskatoon and he is going to showcase his lazer harp and their will be performances at 8, 9,1 0 and 11 p.m.,” she said. “He will also invite people to try it out.”

The event showcases works by artists from Regina and Saskatoon, who were selected through an open call in the spring.

The different art pieces will be shown throughout Victoria Park and on Scarth Street, as well as in the Regina Public Library, Dunlop Art Gallery, Neutral Ground, Saskatchewan Filmpool Cooperative, and Sâkêwêwak Artists’ Collective.

“People can pick up a printed program at the visitors service pavilion located on the plaza, and can also access a digital map on your phone by going to our website and you can see the digital map there to see all of the artists locations,” Harazny said.

The festival will start at Sunset, at approximately 8 p.m., and will go until midnight.

