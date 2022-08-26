Menu

Comments

Crime

26-year-old Toronto man charged in connection with child pornography investigation: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 12:13 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a child sexual abuse material investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on August 25, officers executed a search warrant in the Kipling Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West area.

Police said 26-year-old Benjamin Charlton from Toronto was arrested.

Trending Stories

Officers said he has been charged with two counts of possessing child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography.

Police said he appeared in court on Thursday.

