26-year-old Toronto man charged in connection with child pornography investigation: police

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a child sexual abuse material investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on August 25, officers executed a search warrant in the Kipling Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West area.

Police said 26-year-old Benjamin Charlton from Toronto was arrested.

Officers said he has been charged with two counts of possessing child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography.

Police said he appeared in court on Thursday.