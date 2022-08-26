4 sent to hospital after ‘severe crash’ on 16 Avenue northeast: CPS

A serious crash on 16 Avenue Northeast has sent four people in their 20s to hospital, one in life-threatening condition, according to EMS.
Around 1:40 a.m. Calgary police told Global News they responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Edmonton Trail and 16 Avenue Northeast.
EMS also confirmed with Global four ambulances along with two extra paramedics were called to the scene.
As of 2 a.m., EMS said emergency services were still attempting to retrieve a person from a vehicle.
The Calgary Police Service called it a “severe crash” and noted that the traffic sergeant was headed to the scene.
Later on, EMS said one man was in life-threatening condition, while another man was in serious condition. Two females were in serious but stable condition.
It’s unknown which people belonged to each vehicle.
As of 5:30 a.m. traffic was entirely blocked off at the intersection where the crash took place, along with 6 Street Northeast and Centre Street for about a one-block radius beyond the crime scene.
