Traffic

4 sent to hospital after ‘severe crash’ on 16 Avenue northeast: CPS

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 8:34 am
Calgary police investigate a serious crash between three vehicles at the intersection of 16 Avenue Northeast and Edmonton Trail Northeast on Aug. 26, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate a serious crash between three vehicles at the intersection of 16 Avenue Northeast and Edmonton Trail Northeast on Aug. 26, 2022. Global News

A serious crash on 16 Avenue Northeast has sent four people in their 20s to hospital, one in life-threatening condition, according to EMS.

Around 1:40 a.m. Calgary police told Global News they responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Edmonton Trail and 16 Avenue Northeast.

Calgary police investigate a serious crash between three vehicles at the intersection of 16 Avenue Northeast and Edmonton Trail Northeast on Aug. 26, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate a serious crash between three vehicles at the intersection of 16 Avenue Northeast and Edmonton Trail Northeast on Aug. 26, 2022. Global News

EMS also confirmed with Global four ambulances along with two extra paramedics were called to the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Truck smashes into Calgary Co-op

Calgary police investigate a serious crash between three vehicles at the intersection of 16 Avenue NE and Edmonton Trail NE on Aug. 26, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate a serious crash between three vehicles at the intersection of 16 Avenue NE and Edmonton Trail NE on Aug. 26, 2022. Courtesy: City of Calgary traffic camera

As of 2 a.m., EMS said emergency services were still attempting to retrieve a person from a vehicle.

Trending Stories

The Calgary Police Service called it a “severe crash” and noted that the traffic sergeant was headed to the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Later on, EMS said one man was in life-threatening condition, while another man was in serious condition. Two females were in serious but stable condition.

The Calgary Fire Department had to cut part of a vehicle off to extract a person after a serious crash between three vehicles at the intersection of 16 Avenue Northeast and Edmonton Trail Northeast on Aug. 26, 2022. View image in full screen
The Calgary Fire Department had to cut part of a vehicle off to extract a person after a serious crash between three vehicles at the intersection of 16 Avenue Northeast and Edmonton Trail Northeast on Aug. 26, 2022. Global News

It’s unknown which people belonged to each vehicle.

As of 5:30 a.m. traffic was entirely blocked off at the intersection where the crash took place, along with 6 Street Northeast and Centre Street for about a one-block radius beyond the crime scene.

More to come…

