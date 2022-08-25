Menu

Canada

Animal investigation leads to 99 budgies being surrendered in B.C.’s Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 7:01 pm
A look inside the Kelowna SPCA branch after 99 budgies were surrendered this week. View image in full screen
A look inside the Kelowna SPCA branch after 99 budgies were surrendered this week. BC SPCA

Did you know that a group of budgies is called a chatter?

In Kelowna, the local BC SPCA branch is chatter-filled following the surrender of 99 budgies this week.

Read more: 32 rabbits living in ‘filthy’ conditions rescued from downtown Vancouver home

According to the SPCA, the budgies were surrendered following an animal protection investigation in West Kelowna.

“The guardian was not able to care for such a large number of birds properly, resulting in numerous health and sanitation issues,” BC SPCA spokesperson Eileen Drever said in a media release on Thursday.

“Our officers provided food, fans and other support while working with the individual to surrender the birds so that they could get the ongoing care they needed.”

The SPCA says the birds were first transported to Kelowna on Aug. 24, but added that some will be transferred to other SPCA shelters to ensure there is adequate space and staffing for their care.

The SPCA also said orders of care were also issued for some remaining birds at the residence, and that officers will be following up next week.

Read more: BC SPCA rescues 60 abandoned animals from Surrey property

“If we are not satisfied that the required changes have been made, we will be taking more animals into our care,” said Drever.

In addition to being surrendered, and citing the avian bird flu, the budgies will also be quarantined for 30 days.

Read more: Avian flu in Canada: Everything you need to know

“Once the quarantine period is up,” said Drever, “we will be looking for homes for them all.”

For more information about the BC SPCA, including how to donate or adopt, visit their website.

