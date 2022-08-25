Animal investigation leads to 99 budgies being surrendered in B.C.’s Interior

Send this page to someone via email

Did you know that a group of budgies is called a chatter?

In Kelowna, the local BC SPCA branch is chatter-filled following the surrender of 99 budgies this week.

According to the SPCA, the budgies were surrendered following an animal protection investigation in West Kelowna.

“The guardian was not able to care for such a large number of birds properly, resulting in numerous health and sanitation issues,” BC SPCA spokesperson Eileen Drever said in a media release on Thursday.

“Our officers provided food, fans and other support while working with the individual to surrender the birds so that they could get the ongoing care they needed.”

The SPCA says the birds were first transported to Kelowna on Aug. 24, but added that some will be transferred to other SPCA shelters to ensure there is adequate space and staffing for their care.

The SPCA also said orders of care were also issued for some remaining birds at the residence, and that officers will be following up next week.

“If we are not satisfied that the required changes have been made, we will be taking more animals into our care,” said Drever.

In addition to being surrendered, and citing the avian bird flu, the budgies will also be quarantined for 30 days.

“Once the quarantine period is up,” said Drever, “we will be looking for homes for them all.”

