Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police investigating apparent assault in Mount Pleasant

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 6:08 pm
Calgary police investigate an alleged assault in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood on Aug. 25, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate an alleged assault in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood on Aug. 25, 2022. Global News

A man was taken to hospital in life threatening condition following an alleged assault in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

Calgary Police Service officers were called to a green space in the 1700 block of 8 Street N.W. for reports of a man being physically assaulted. Police said a blunt weapon was used in the assault.

Two men were reported to have fled on foot in different directions – one westbound on 16 Avenue N.W. and one northbound on 8 Street N.W.

AHS EMS confirmed they transported the victim to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Trending Stories

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement
Calgary police investigate an alleged assault in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood on Aug. 25, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate an alleged assault in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood on Aug. 25, 2022. Global News
Calgary police investigate an alleged assault in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood on Aug. 25, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate an alleged assault in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood on Aug. 25, 2022. Global News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers