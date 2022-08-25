Calgary police investigating apparent assault in Mount Pleasant

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to hospital in life threatening condition following an alleged assault in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

Calgary Police Service officers were called to a green space in the 1700 block of 8 Street N.W. for reports of a man being physically assaulted. Police said a blunt weapon was used in the assault.

Two men were reported to have fled on foot in different directions – one westbound on 16 Avenue N.W. and one northbound on 8 Street N.W.

AHS EMS confirmed they transported the victim to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

More to come…

View image in full screen Calgary police investigate an alleged assault in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood on Aug. 25, 2022. Global News

