Calgary police investigating apparent assault in Mount Pleasant

A man was taken to hospital in life threatening condition following an alleged assault in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.
Calgary Police Service officers were called to a green space in the 1700 block of 8 Street N.W. for reports of a man being physically assaulted. Police said a blunt weapon was used in the assault.
Two men were reported to have fled on foot in different directions – one westbound on 16 Avenue N.W. and one northbound on 8 Street N.W.
AHS EMS confirmed they transported the victim to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers.
Trending Stories
More to come…
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments