London, Ont. family violence support program receives $2M in funding

A London, Ont., program aimed at supporting survivors of intimate partner violence has received more than $2 million in federal funding.

Western University‘s Intervention for Health and Living (iHEAL) program involves registered nurses helping women who’ve experienced family violence.

London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos spoke at the announcement Wednesday afternoon at Western telling 980 CFPL the funding will help many more survivors.

“We’ll see around 400 women who’ve experienced intimate partner violence benefit from culturally appropriate and tailored approaches to overcoming their particular ordeal.”

A release from the Public Health Agency of Canada says the funding comes at a time as “the COVID-19 pandemic continues to negatively impact children and families at risk of violence.”

It says this is due to disrupted services and additional emotional stressors such as parental stress, depression and problematic alcohol use.

“With this funding, we aim to better understand how iHEAL can be offered as a successful and sustainable program across different types of service settings and in ways that are inclusive for women of many backgrounds,” said Dr. Marilyn Ford-Gilboe, iHEAL’s project lead.

Fragiskatos says the program may become a national initiative if it continues to see growth.

iHEAL is currently in collaboration with local services and present in three community health settings in Ontario, New Brunswick, and B.C.

