Health

London, Ont. family violence support program receives $2M in funding

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 25, 2022 4:38 pm
(Getty Images). View image in full screen
(Getty Images). Getty Images

A London, Ont., program aimed at supporting survivors of intimate partner violence has received more than $2 million in federal funding.

Western University‘s Intervention for Health and Living (iHEAL) program involves registered nurses helping women who’ve experienced family violence.

Read more: More than 60 per cent of Indigenous women have faced violence in Canada: report

London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos spoke at the announcement Wednesday afternoon at Western telling 980 CFPL the funding will help many more survivors.

“We’ll see around 400 women who’ve experienced intimate partner violence benefit from culturally appropriate and tailored approaches to overcoming their particular ordeal.”

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. report details disturbing ‘shadow pandemic’ of intimate partner violence

A release from the Public Health Agency of Canada says the funding comes at a time as “the COVID-19 pandemic continues to negatively impact children and families at risk of violence.”

Trending Stories

It says this is due to disrupted services and additional emotional stressors such as parental stress, depression and problematic alcohol use.

“With this funding, we aim to better understand how iHEAL can be offered as a successful and sustainable program across different types of service settings and in ways that are inclusive for women of many backgrounds,” said Dr. Marilyn Ford-Gilboe, iHEAL’s project lead.

Read more: Femicide rates on the rise during COVID-19 pandemic, says Guelph, Ont. researcher

Fragiskatos says the program may become a national initiative if it continues to see growth.

iHEAL is currently in collaboration with local services and present in three community health settings in Ontario, New Brunswick, and B.C.

Click to play video: 'Concern mounts over recent cases of violence against women in B.C.' Concern mounts over recent cases of violence against women in B.C.
